Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige to attend Western Governors’ Association Conference in California

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige will attend the Western Governors’ Association 2021 Winter Meeting in Coronado, California on Dec. 9 and 10. Gov. Ige will join other western governors in discussions about significant issues facing the region.

Special guests delivering keynote addresses include U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Richard Glick and the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Deanne Criswell.

Gov. Ige is scheduled to meet with Secretary Haaland to discuss a variety of issues including land management and conservation.

In the governor’s absence, Lt. Gov. Josh Green is serving as acting governor through Saturday morning when he leaves the state. Newly appointed Attorney General Holly Shikada (who succeeds Clare Connors at 4:31 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10) serves as acting governor for a few hours until Gov. Ige returns to Hawaiʻi on Saturday, Dec. 11.

