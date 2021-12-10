Cinema’s Bachelor Returns Home For The Bachelor Murder Mystery Premiere

State of Michigan : Valentino the famous bachelor of cinema returns home to the state of Michigan for the Bachelor Murder Mystery Premiere

I’m excited to return home to Michigan to showcase our latest film.” — Valentino

UNITED STATES, December 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if an international playboy decides to run for president but is victim to an attempted murder on election day by one of his many aspirant first ladies? That is the premise of the outrageous new parody of murder mystery thrillers, The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? This outrageous spoof makes its Midwest premiere Saturday December 11th at the historic Birmingham 8 Theater. The film is directed by prominent sports entertainment journalist and host Rich Twilling and stars multimedia personality The Showstopper Shawn Valentino, Miss USA finalist Toneata Morgan, director Tremain Hayhoe and a cast of over fifty beautiful models including local Michigan talent Paul Barning, Carmen Raad, Karleena Kelley and Sophie Collins.For Valentino, it is a grand return to his home state of Michigan where he was Sterling Heights High School class president and football star. He also graduated near the top of his class at the University of Michigan before moving to Los Angeles where he started his entertainment career while finishing law school.The film is the latest in The Bachelor Party movie saga after the success of The Playboy’s Impossible Mission and It’s a Wonderful Lifestyle. Who Murdered the Bachelor is a riff on classic detective and spy films such as Clue, Psycho, Mission: Impossible and Knives Out. Movie aficionados will delight in the references to famous mystery motion pictures. The plot revolves around a famous bachelor living a fantasy lifestyle who faces a crisis of conscience when he discovers a global pandemic threatens mankind. Believing he is the only person who can save the planet, he decides to run for president. Unfortunately, the numerous ladies in his life would kill to be his first lady. The hilarious hijinks begin with the increasingly absurd murder attempts on the bachelor’s life.Twilling is a respected actor and journalist and was one of the early innovators of wrestling podcasts. He makes his directorial debut with this film. Twilling says, “It’s an honor to introduce the good people of Michigan to the lifestyle.”Valentino has had a long media career promoting his jet-setting bachelor lifestyle that began on the Britney Spears inspired Womanizers episode of The Tyra Bank Show. He has also been featured as the international playboy on The Dr. Phil Show, Fear Factor, Take Me Out and the Vice Media documentary, The Showstopper: The Next Hugh Hefner. Morgan is an award winning actress who was discovered by Valentino for a Miss Teen California Pageant. She has went on to a flourishing career with roles such as Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and as herself in the reality series Temptation Island. Hayhoe reprises his infamous villain rock star villain role. Gold record winning hip hop artist C-Tru provides the soundtrack.Valentino says, “I’m excited to return home to Michigan to showcase our latest film.” Press and media are invited by Red Carpet Productions to the screening at the Birmingham 8 Theater on December 11th.The Bachelor Murder Mystery will soon be available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other streaming platforms. Here is the first official trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxAkOtiZQew

The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? | OFFICIAL 4K TRAILER #1