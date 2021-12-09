Women’s Reversible Bomber Jacket Canada – Frank And Oak’s Black Bomber Launched

Montreal, QC based top sustainable clothing brand, Frank And Oak has recently launched the Skyline reversible bomber, a versatile women's outerwear piece available in sizes ranging from XS to XL. The modern Skyline women's black bomber is a weather-ready outerwear garment.

The latest addition to Frank And Oak’s Smart-Layer collection is a multi-style jacket featuring quilted and plain shell options. The earth-conscious Canadian fashion label has used cutting-edge advances in sustainable fibre technology to produce the 57% recycled polyester bomber.

More information is available at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/womens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

Featuring a lightweight cire finish that provides resistance from both wind and rain, Frank And Oak’s new Skyline bomber is the ideal year-round jacket. Moreover, as part of the Smart-Layer collection, it features a snap system that allows wearers to securely attach the bomber to other garments in the range, reducing friction and bundling while providing extra insulation from the cold.

The base and top layer garments in this collection can be browsed on Frank And Oak’s website, including the Aero jacket and Sherpa fleece. Withstanding temperatures ranging from -5ºC to -10ºC, the reversible bomber makes a perfect transitional layer for fall and winter, especially when combined with Frank And Oak’s other Smart-Layer pieces.

Featuring both plain and quilted sides, the bomber jacket has the added benefit of being reversible and highly versatile. It comes in four colours – black, dark rose, rosin, and sand. Their unique Thermore® Ecodown® insulation is a cruelty-free alternative to natural feathers or down and is produced by recycling discarded plastic bottles.

As previously announced, these synthetic fibres can outperform traditional down when it comes to durability and insulation from cold and rain, while remaining lightweight and breathable. Frank And Oak is so dedicated to creating transparent, sustainable fashion pieces that even the brand’s NATULON® zipper tape is made using recycled PET and PBT plastic. In addition to their full range of winter apparel, Frank And Oak also offers seasonal accessories including scarves, caps, beanies, and gloves.

The apparel retailer offers free shipping and returns on all items, which are packaged using environmentally-conscious materials.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Each step towards sustainability is an opportunity to better ourselves. We believe that when we all act on our promises, we can live in a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet.”

More information can be found by visiting: Frank And Oak



Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com

