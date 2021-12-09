Wen Lambo Re-Launches the Revolutionary Tracking Project for Its Loyal Customers

Wen Lambo is re-launching its revolutionary charting and tracking project. It has been in development for several months, and after countless hours of hard work, the team is ready to introduce the project to the world.

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UK-based team has worked tirelessly to bring this revolutionary charting and tracking project together. The Wen Lambo platform has grown exponentially in the months since the project's inception. In a move set to improve the Wen Lambo user experience while rewarding holders generously, the Wen Lambo tokenomics model is upgrading. A massive 10% of reflections will be distributed to all eligible holders in BNB, and supply will be reduced to 100,000,000.

Wen Lambo has partnered with another project, Retire Token. Retire Token offers a low supply and high rewards token that is currently performing well on the Binance Smart Chain. Retire To-ken has had great success with its recent marketing campaign, and a partnership with this project is set to bring new investment and visibility to Wen Lambo. Additionally, 3% of the rewards for holding $LAMBO will be given in $RETIRE, benefiting loyal Wen Lambo holders. Double re-wards allow investors more flexibility with their passive income and offer other benefits to the holders of $LAMBO.

In yet more exciting news, the Wen Lambo Mobile App is ready to launch alongside the new tokenomics model. It brings all the key features of the highly regarded dApp to an aesthetic and ergonomic smartphone-friendly platform. The App offers many tools to track a portfolio and assist in in-depth research when looking for cryptocurrency investments. The main features include 1. Live charting and token information for any token on the BSC or ETH network. 2. Display portfolio value in the investor's local currency. 3. Rug detector tools, including a contract scanner and developer wallet checker. 4. Trending and highlighting tokens that are performing well. 5. Users can track any wallet/token and its transaction history. 6. With the Swap feature, users can quickly and directly trade tokens within the App.

The Wen Lambo App provides everything anybody could need to invest in cryptocurrency. The App is fully interactive and customizable, easy to navigate. Much like the dApp, the iOS and Android apps are supported by $LAMBO. The App is free to download, however, holding $150 worth of $LAMBO grants access to Turbo Features.

About Wen Lambo: It is more than just a charting and tracking dApp. The tools across the eco-system are geared towards improving user and investor experience and making cryptocurrency more accessible to the masses. The future is bright for Wen Lambo, and the upcoming marketing push is set to bring huge new visibility to the project. The next step for the team is to bring out their range of unique NFTs. These NFTs are set to inject a little whimsy into the project while opening up an entirely new avenue for the ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is the future, and Wen Lambo is at the forefront with their revolutionary project. Users can visit the Website or Telegram for further information.

Website: http://www.wen-lambo.com





















Name: Gareth Bezuidenhout Email: info@wen-lambo.com Organization: Wen Lambo LTD