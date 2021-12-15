Staying Sane During The Holidays: Joshua Palmier Shares His Top Tips
Joshua Palmier Explains How Prioritizing Self-Care Can Preserve Mental Health During The HolidaysCANON CITY, CO, USA, December 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- No matter how much you want to focus on family and relax, it can be tough to keep stress levels low during the holiday season. Keeping self-care at the top of your to-do list can make it easier for you to stay healthy — and happy — as you enjoy November, December, and January. Here, Josuha Palmier shares his top recommendations for taking care of yourself amidst family issues, financial stress, and other tough issues that can creep up during the holiday season.
Make Meditation A Regular Habit
Meditation doesn't require sitting on fancy pillows in a dark room (although if that's your thing, go for it). Simply taking a few moments to yourself each day can make a huge difference in your ability to process tough emotions and keep your cool in hard situations, Joshua Palmier explains. Use an app like Calm to get started and make an appointment to meditate in your calendar for just a few minutes each day.
Get Some Fresh Air — Regularly
Taking some time to walk outside doesn't just give you the benefits of fresh air and sunshine — it also provides a few minutes to collect your thoughts outside of the family craziness that creeps up in the colder months. When you start to feel stress creep in, excuse yourself to step outside and enjoy a few minutes of peace and quiet as you stroll down the street.
Joshua Palmier Recommends Hitting The Mat A Few Times Each Week
You don't have to be able to twist yourself into a pretzel to enjoy the benefits of yoga, according to Joshua Palmier. If hitting a yoga class isn't your thing, look up an instructional video online. Even five minutes of yoga at the start or end of each day can provide you with the time you need to get centered, says Joshua Palmier.
Remember — It's OK To Say No
Joshua Palmier recommends practicing the art of graciously saying "no thanks" to invitations and asks for favors that aren't a good fit for you. You love making your family and friends happy during the holidays, but it's important to remember that you can't be everything to everyone. You're allowed to say no, and it's ok to prioritize your health and wellbeing during the holiday season. Remember, when you don't take care of yourself, you can't do a good job taking care of anyone else. Making your self-care a priority isn't selfish — it's necessary.
