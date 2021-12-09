Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market Worth $2,959.2 Million by 2030 | By Type, Business & Angle

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in new construction, expansion, and renovation of airport make way for new installation, modernization, and maintenance of airport moving walkway systems. For instance, in February 2019, it was announced that installation of moving walkway systems will be done from terminal 1 to the parking lot of Bengaluru Airport in India. Moreover, Otis signed a contract with London Gatwick Airport in February 2019 for the maintenance of 340 units of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways for the period of five years. This will help in the airport moving walkway systems market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Airport Moving Walkway Systems Market by Business Type, Type, and Angle: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global airport moving walkway systems market size accounted for $1.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2030.

In the last couple of decades, rise has been witnessed in the number of air travelers due to increase in tourism and preference of travelling by air over road and rail by the middle class population. Thus, rise in number of travelers has led to construction new airport and expand or renovate the existing airports. For instance, as per the data published by the World Bank Group, over 70.2 million passengers in France used airline to travel in 2018, and the number is expected to considerably increase till 2027. Thus, the French Government has decided to invest around $270 million and increase the capacity of the Marseille airport by 40% by 2023.

Top Leading Players

Analogue Holdings Limited (ATAL Engineering Group)

Fujitec Co., Ltd

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co., Ltd.

Kone Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Schindler

Stannah

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the airport moving walkway systems market.

In-depth airport moving walkway systems market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

