Online Entrepreneur Announces Global Travel for Mission Work
Online business owner and designer, Ethan Feick, will travel to Zambia for third-world mission and relief efforts.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur and e-commerce expert, Ethan Feick is putting his faith into action by joining a global mission trip with an independent group of missionaries gathered in Tennessee. While the global COVID pandemic stalled international travel, halting vital mission work, Mr. Feick—along with a group of global missionaries—began planning for the eventual return to normalcy that would allow access once more to third-world countries with underserved populations in need of aid.
As a designer and business owner committed to serving others through authentic connection, Ethan dedicates his time and wealth to providing food, medical aid and other services to populations in need, both domestically and abroad. He is working with his group to finalize details for the 2022 mission trip.
“The call to serve others continues to grow for me personally,” said Mr. Feick, “and we consider the delay of our trip an opportunity to plan for every eventuality and increase our fundraising efforts, thereby increasing the help we can lend as we travel to Zambia. My life experiences and faith have radically changed every aspect of my existence, and I am dedicated to giving back to organizations around the world to improve and impact the lives of others. ”
Ethan and his company give substantially to the Mercy Ships mission, a charity sending hospital ships filled with volunteer professionals to coastal African locations to perform life-changing procedures and treatments. Through his missional efforts and philanthropic giving, Mr. Feick hopes to reach thousands in underserved populations and continue raising awareness for global needs by creating thought-provoking design pieces which spark conversations and change lives.
Ethan Feick is a designer who owns and operates his own e-commerce business. Through his entrepreneurial endeavors, he has expanded his designs to reach thousands of young people and promote meaningful change in the world, reflecting his faith through action.
