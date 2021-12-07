Submit Release
Court program for defendants with mental illness eyed for expansion in San Diego County

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted unanimously to explore expanding a special, intensive and in-demand criminal court program that aims to get mentally ill offenders out of jail and into housing and treatment. Behavioral Health Court’s probation track provides treatment and housing, but space is limited to 60 people.

Court program for defendants with mental illness eyed for expansion in San Diego County

