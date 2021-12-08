Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,623 in the last 365 days.

Fewer family law filings during pandemic don’t tell whole story

(Subscription required) While judges and lawyers expected a sharp increase in domestic violence and family law filings in response to the pandemic and lockdown, 2020 actually saw a decrease from the previous year. Attorneys handling these cases, however, say they believe these numbers actually reveal domestic partners' fear and inability to get to court.

You just read:

Fewer family law filings during pandemic don’t tell whole story

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.