Fewer family law filings during pandemic don’t tell whole story

(Subscription required) While judges and lawyers expected a sharp increase in domestic violence and family law filings in response to the pandemic and lockdown, 2020 actually saw a decrease from the previous year. Attorneys handling these cases, however, say they believe these numbers actually reveal domestic partners' fear and inability to get to court.
