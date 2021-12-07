Ninth Circuit sends economic loss rule question to the Supreme Court in case against Uber

An Argentine corporate attorney, who served as the local legal representative of two Uber subsidiaries, blames Uber for a flawed launch that caused his own legal troubles and the fallout therefrom. The remaining claims in his lawsuit — for fraudulent concealment — were dismissed by a district court as barred by California’s economic loss rule.
