MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, November 29, 2021 to Monday December 6, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, November 29, 2021, through Monday, December 6, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 61 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Quwan Davis, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-174-651

A Taurus PT-140 Pro .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 54th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-174-717

A Bryco Jennings 48 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Congress Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-174-803

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Andrea Watkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 21-174-883

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jarrell Carlton Vaden, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-174-904

A rifle, a handgun, and a Beretta .22 caliber handgun were recovered in the 500 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-175-181

A Century Arms Romarm Cugir Draco 7.62 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Derricka Armani Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle/Shotgun outside Home or Business, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-175-229

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 1000 block of 48th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-175-267

A FIE Titan .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Macomb Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-175-268

An AM-15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1900 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Vincent Davon Workman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-175-383

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Langston Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Damain Gorham, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-175-487

A Stevens 620 12 gauge shotgun (pictured below) was recovered in 1400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-175-495

Thursday, December 2, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-175-698

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 13th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kay’mon Maxie Evans, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-175-865

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of Call Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Nickcaro Smith Dickens, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Threat to Kidnap and Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-175-909

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-175-973

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Earl Isaac, III, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Murder II, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-175-995

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Trenton Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-176-008

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Clarence David Green, of Myrtle Beach, SC, and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Carjacking, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-176-012

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Rickley Joshua Senning, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-176-083

Friday, December 3, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 25th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Georgio Herman Hyles, of Southeast, D.C., for Murder I. CCN: 21-161-865

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-176-274

A Daewoo Stoeger Industries DP51 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Todd Place Northeast. CCN: 21-176-470

An Eagle Arms .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5400 block of Illinois Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-176-508

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Victor Calvin Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-176-530

A Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Andre Bradley, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft First Degree (Stolen Auto), Robbery, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-176-590

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Duran Antonio Simmons, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-176-623

A Jimenez Arms JA .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Kemari Green, of Southwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Mikayla Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-176-672

A Bersa Piccola BP9CC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Sean Edward Bolden, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Contraband, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Driving under the Influence, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-176-721

Saturday, December 4, 2021

A Sig Sauer .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Devon Ellsworth Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a BB gun, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer. CCN: 21-176-943

A Beretta 950 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-176-993

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Providence Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-177-095

A .223/5.56 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, a Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 2300 block of Raynolds Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Joel Porter, of Southeast, D.C., 18-year-old Craig Eastman, of Southeast, D.C., 19-year-old Willie Speaks, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 13-year-old juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Bernard Joseph Eddy, of Suitland, MD, 18-year-old Darryll Hubbard, of Northeast, D.C., 18-year-old Reginald Monroe, of Southeast, D.C., 20-year-old Daquon Marshall, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Charles Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-143

A Glock 19 .177 caliber BB gun and a Glock 19 BB gun were recovered in the 1800 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-177-164

A Glock 33 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wilmington Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Joshua Blacknell, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-192

A Cobra FS380 .380 caliber handgun and a Taurus PT-100AF .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Saunders Mitchell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-215

Sunday, December 5, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Hartford Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Caleb Joshua Kirkland, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-177-261

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-177-369

A Heritage Arms Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the Unit block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-177-395

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Ridge Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Jason Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-489

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-177-510

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-547

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Leroy Antonio Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open container, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-177-575

A Sig Sauer P229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antoine Jerome Tucker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Theft. CCN: 21-177-602

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun, and a Springfield Armory XD45 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2100 block of Eye Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-177-710

Monday, December 6, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 437-2 .38 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of U Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Thomas Johnson, Jr., of Coeburn, VA, for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-178-080

A Mossberg International 715t .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Benton Charles Howard, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unlawful entry, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-178-161