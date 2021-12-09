Tim Ferguson Brings Safe Money & Income Radio To Piedmont Triad
Tim Ferguson is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio.GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Ferguson is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Income Radio on WPTI, 94.5 FM. As the host of the Safe Money & Income Radio show, Tim is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Over the last 16 years, Tim has had the pleasure of working with thousands of clients. They all speak highly of his integrity, humility, professional knowledge, and laid-back demeanor, which resonated with them upon meeting with him and throughout the transaction process. His tremendous love and passion are very apparent as he helps to provide all his clients with the necessary financial and insurance planning tools to ensure against any unexpected future life event. This proactive approach makes sure that existing and future generations will inherit a sense of financial stability.
At the initial discovery meeting, he seeks to gain an in-depth understanding of each client’s financial needs, current insurance coverages, and personal retirement goals. After the initial fact-gathering meeting, he will perform an extensive analysis of the information obtained to provide you with the best solutions/options to help you achieve your desired outcome throughout your retirement years. He utilizes his expert knowledge and numerous licensed certifications to help provide the families and businesses he serves with innovative financial strategies and sound solutions. His well-defined plans will result in financial clarity, security, and peace of mind for you, the client.
He and his team of experts welcome the opportunity to earn the trust of anyone looking for assistance with qualified plan rollovers (IRA,401K,403b, and TSP), long term care protection/planning, asset protection with no market risks, retirement income planning, life insurance/family legacy planning, tax-free income strategies, Medicare supplemental insurance, social security maximization, etc. Once you schedule a meeting with Tim, you too will have a much better idea of how he can help you address any of the issues you have concerns about and the best solutions to give you the peace of mind you innately deserve.
Join others who have benefited in listening to Tim’s no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
WPTI, 94.5 FM - Sundays: 9:30 AM
