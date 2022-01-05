Explore Africa Tour: 212Quest Presents the South Africa Travel Quest Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is pleased to announce that it will be starting the explore Africa tour series with the South Africa travel quest adventure.
Famous for its diverse wildlife, beautiful landscapes, bustling cosmopolitan cities, and rich cultural heritage, South African is one country that offers a perfect mix of some of the world’s best things in one place. And travel lovers can now visit and explore this country with the 212Quest South Africa travel quest adventure tour.
Participants will join other travelers to embark on a 12-day travel adventure filled with engaging treasure hunts and triple-sized fun. The quest will start in Johannesburg and take travel lovers through seven beautiful South African towns. Participants will also solve puzzles, find clues and answer tricky questions that excite and broadens their travel knowledge.
“We supply the map, and participants bring their wits and a pair of comfy boots to help them discover some of South Africa’s finest tourist attraction sites,” says Avi.
Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about South Africa's travel quest adventure and how to apply for the trip.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
Famous for its diverse wildlife, beautiful landscapes, bustling cosmopolitan cities, and rich cultural heritage, South African is one country that offers a perfect mix of some of the world’s best things in one place. And travel lovers can now visit and explore this country with the 212Quest South Africa travel quest adventure tour.
Participants will join other travelers to embark on a 12-day travel adventure filled with engaging treasure hunts and triple-sized fun. The quest will start in Johannesburg and take travel lovers through seven beautiful South African towns. Participants will also solve puzzles, find clues and answer tricky questions that excite and broadens their travel knowledge.
“We supply the map, and participants bring their wits and a pair of comfy boots to help them discover some of South Africa’s finest tourist attraction sites,” says Avi.
Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about South Africa's travel quest adventure and how to apply for the trip.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
212World
+1 212-470-9349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn