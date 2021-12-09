Whim Local launches an innovative way to host events and virtual marketplaces

FOSTER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, WhimLocal.com added the ability for chambers, business associations, and market organizers to host their showcase events or permanent virtual marketplaces, creating a micro ‘shop local’ community. This feature builds on our mission of fueling local commerce and driving collective discovery. With the launch of events and virtual marketplaces, we are offering any organization a way to host their own community or events on WhimLocal.com, with their own unique URL, the ability to fully customize look and feel, messaging and participants.

“We are excited to be launching this feature”, said Aviral Gupta, WhimLocal's CEO/ Founder. “Whim Communities allows us to empower business associations everywhere to easily set up an online presence for their community in a few clicks, with no technical integrations.”

Traditionally, festivals, pop-up markets with arts & crafts vendors happen over a specific weekend, and then they are over. We are providing a way for the event to continue for a longer period of time allowing locals to not only meet and buy in person, but also discover, drive sales and traffic before and after the event.

Our first virtual event with FabMo.org went live on Nov 20th and continues till Dec 23rd. FabMo is a Bay Area non-profit dedicated to rescuing new but discarded designer materials and inspiring creative reuse, Artisans and makers take FabMo’s rescued bounty and give it a second life as fine art, fashion, jewelry and more. FabMo has hosted similar artisan showcases in the past, but the Holiday 2021 event was not scheduled to happen, due to the large volunteer bandwidth needed to organize the event. “It was only when Whim Local Founder and CEO Aviral Gupta stepped in and offered to provide the backend platform and help the artisans set up their showcase pages, did the 2021 Holiday event spring back to life, “ said Kathy Bonte, FabMo’s Marketing Lead. “As a result, FabMo gets to hold its beloved holiday event and gain increased exposure for it with less on-the-ground effort.”

Whim Local can host multiple concurrent events or communities on our platform. Our second event is the Foster City living!LOCAL Holiday Marketplace that will run for the entire month of December 2021 and allows local residents searching for those perfect gifts to discover unique offerings and specials in their local community. The Foster City Chamber of Commerce partnered with Whim Local in their ongoing efforts to support the local business community. This partnership helps highlight local goods and services, and benefits both shoppers and family-run businesses.

“Community is our business,” says Joanne Bohigian, Chair of the Foster City Chamber Board, “and we could not be happier to partner with such a vibrant and enthusiastic organization like Whim Local. The digital scope and profound and inclusive possibilities and opportunities available to our community will be unlike anything this community has seen.”

Whim Local is actively building more partnerships. They are excited to soon launch a pilot with the City of San Francisco & ShopDine in the 49 campaign. As part of this partnership, the City Hall Pop-up event will continue virtually on WhimLocal.com through the Holidays.

These partnerships highlight how Whim Local can enable communities to host special events or permanent virtual marketplaces. Whim Local facilitates bringing independent retailers and artists together at a simple online marketplace for vendors to sell during the holidays or year-round. Contact Whim Local to learn more about how quickly we can set up an event or marketplace for you.

To shop the Foster City livingLocal Holiday Marketplace, visit: https://www.whimlocal.com/event/livinglocal

To shop the FabMo Holiday Artisan Showcase, visit: https://www.whimlocal.com/event/fabmo

To shop the Shop & Dine 49 City Hall Pop-Up Artists, visit: https://www.whimlocal.com/event/cityhallpopup

About Whim Local: Whimlocal.com is your MainStreet Marketplace to discover unique products from local independent retailers and artists. Imagine, Pinterest meets Etsy for the local market. Whim Local won Techstars Startup weekend & Stanford start-up pitch, part of YC Startup school, Tech Futures Group, ASU Venture Devils. Whim Local is on a mission to fuel local commerce and increase sales & traffic for local small businesses.

Contact: Aviral Gupta, CEO/ Founder | press@whimlocal.com | 415.935.4219

