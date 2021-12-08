Submit Release
Senator Cappelletti Announces $154,000 in State Grants for Justice and Child Advocacy Programs

Norristown, PA − December 8, 2021 − Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti announced today that Montgomery and Delaware Counties are set to receive $154,000 in state grants to fund justice and child advocacy programs. 

“Supporting children is always a good use of funds,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I’m glad to see the Commonwealth prioritizing child advocacy and justice when it comes to using our tax dollars. These programs will support children who have gone through unimaginable trauma and will have lasting positive effects as they grow up.” 

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) met today to approve the funds, which will be awarded as follows: 

  • $60,000- Borough of West Conshohocken, Policy Management and Accreditation Project, funded through Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds.
  • $47,000- Family Support Line of Delaware County, Reducing Trauma of Child Victims Project, funded through Children’s Advocacy Center Funds.
  • $47,000- Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County, NCA Accredited Services for Child Abuse Victims Project, funded through Children’s Advocacy Center Funds.

