Juneau Man Indicted for Possession of Child Pornography

December 8, 2021

(Juneau, AK) – A Juneau man has been indicted by a grand jury on 14 counts of possession of child pornography.

Bradley D. Waldron, 56, was indicted last week following an investigation by the Juneau Police Department. Waldron is alleged to have downloaded hundreds of images and videos of sexual abuse of children on his cell phone.

He was arrested by the Juneau Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 2, following the grand jury indictment. Bail was set at $5,000.

If convicted, Waldron faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

CONTACT: Juneau Assistant District Attorney Dara Gibson at (907) 465-3620 or dara.gibson@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

