Castor Avenue to Close Next Week for Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Castor Avenue will be closed and detoured between Richmond Street and the ramp to northbound Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia beginning at 7:00 AM Monday, December 13, for road reconstruction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Weather permitting, the closure will be in place 24/7 for two to three months.

During the closure, traffic from the west using Castor Avenue to access the I-95 northbound on-ramp will be directed to Richmond Street, Tioga Street, and Delaware Avenue to reach the on-ramp.

The closure will allow crews to relocate underground utilities, reconstruct and repave the roadway, and install new curbs and sidewalks on both sides of Castor Avenue.

The work is part of PennDOT's $31.2 million I-95/Section AF2 project to reconstruct and improve sections of Delaware, Allegheny and Castor avenues to enhance traffic movement on surface streets in the vicinity of the I-95 Allegheny/Castor Avenue Interchange.

