Lady of Guadalupe - A 'Must-Experience' Now Streaming on Amazon Prime in Spanish and English

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This timeless feature-length film is directed by Pedro Brenner, executive produced by Robert Hymers, and Pinnacle Entertainment released in 2020 depicts the revered religious and cultural icon and is the first modern production of her story.Based on true events, Lady of Guadalupe written by Pedro Brenner is a moving religious discovery juxtaposing folklore and the present day. Historically significant recreations are used to illustrate the origin of her prevalent and powerful symbolism of Mexican identity and faith. When a young and ambitious reporter (Guillermo Iván) is assigned an article on faith, he finds himself enmeshed in the legend of Juan Diego and Our Lady of Guadalupe. Skeptical of miracles and the importance of modern-day Christianity, the reporter's investigation takes him from cynic to true believer as his personal limits are tested.Executive producer Robert Hymers shares: "The film is fit for our current times, as we require quality entertainment, which can also promote feelings of hope, love, and peace. This film, which contains great cultural importance, highlights a fundamental moment in the history of Latinos. Juan Diego's story becomes a contemporaryevent. "Director Pedro Brenner adds, "When I think of the story of Our Lady of Guadalupe, I unquestionably think about Juan Diego, a humble native man who, with nothing more than his devout faith, offered a legacy of hope to millions and united the nation of what is now Mexico. But, the simple story of this simple man also contains a deeper moral message from a world in chaos at the end of an era of great change.""Juan Diego lives in a war-torn zone ruled by barbaric Europeans, the "conquistadores" of the "New World." Diseases that arrived with the conquerors ran rampant, disseminating what was left of the crippled native civilization. Despite the hardships, difficulty, and loss, Juan Diego maintained his hope in a better and peaceful tomorrow," says Brenner.When asked if the movie is a cultural journey, Brenner says, "The movie is a journey into the cultural amalgamation of what we call 'Latin heritage' through two timelines - the distant past and present. By combining the experience of the past, with the present, it makes what was old, new, and relevant again thus offering a guide to better understand what it means to be Latino in modern-day."The film continues to receive rave reviews globally for its inspirational and moving message.Lady of Guadalupe is produced by Pinnacle Entertainment LLC and Fidem Entertainment LLC and released by Vision Films Inc.The international cast includes popular film stars: Guillermo Iván (Vantage Point, Welcome to Acapulco), Eric da Silva (O Atentado, Valor da Vida), Paola Baldión (Portraits In A Sea Of Lies), Huitzil Sol, Rudy Miera (Milagros), Norman Patrick Brown (The Thin Red Line), Kimberley Aria Peterson (The Long Short), Jesús Lloveras (Tercer Grado), and Glenn Craley.Lady of Guadalupe is now on video-on-demand in English and Spanish.

