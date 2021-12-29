Pacific Air Cargo Is the ‘Cat’s Meow’ of Kitten Shippers in Hawaii
Helping Rescue Kitties of Hawaii move needy cats to homes on the mainland
PAC People are truly pet people, so we’re delighted to support Rescue Kitties of Hawaii in their quest to find caring homes for these beautiful animals. Even our warehouse cat will be relocating.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) has again stepped up to assist one of Hawaii’s most active pet rescue organizations, Rescue Kitties of Hawaii. Founded by Maraya Pierro, the non-profit has rescued and shipped hundreds of healthy, adoptable kittens and cats over the past 2 years to furever homes on the U.S. mainland.
The Hawaiian Islands provide the ideal environment for cats to breed, and as a result there are many unfixed, roaming felines in search of a loving family. And while there are dedicated volunteers who rescue neuter, release, monitor (TNRM) and find vet care for sick or injured cats, sadly the number of abandoned and feral cat continues to grow steadily.
“It is my calling to save the lives of these precious beings,” stated Maraya Pierro Founder of Rescue Kitties of Hawaii. “The goal is to find caring shelters on the mainland that welcome a member of our exotic ‘Aloha’ cat community.”
Highlighting the issue, in recent years, the Hawaiian Humane Society on Oahu reports receiving more than 13,000 cats annually, but with, fewer than 3,000 being adopted.
Rescue Kitties of Hawaii has relationships with some of the premier mainland rescue partners in Boston and in the Napa, California areas, and is now gaining support from other organizations in southern California. They are raising funds to ship as many cats and kittens as possible from Oahu and sister organizations on Maui, Molokai and Hawaii Island. That’s where Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) comes in as a valuable partner. Today Pacific Air Cargo is the most trusted professional animal transportation provider across the Pacific safely and comfortably shipping pets, thoroughbred polo ponies and livestock, as well as precious breeding animals for the Honolulu and Los Angeles Zoos.
Pacific Air Cargo is today the premier air cargo operator across the Pacific flying daily services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaiian Islands destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Maui (OGG), Kauai (LIH), Kona (KOA), Hilo (ITO) and Molokai (MKK), plus weekly services to Pago Pago (PPG) in American Samoa and Guam (GUM).
“PAC People are truly pet people, so we’re delighted to support Rescue Kitties of Hawaii in their quest to find caring homes for these beautiful animals. Our very own Honolulu warehouse cat, PAC Man, was so impressed with Rescue Kitties that he booked his own PAC VIP flight to the mainland and will soon join a loving new family in Sacramento,” said Tanja Janfruechte, Pacific Air Cargo CEO and animal-lover.
For those who would like to help the mission of Rescue Kitties of Hawaii and donate to save the lives of these beautiful cats and kittens, please go to rescuekittiesofhawaii.com. And please follow us on Facebook.
About Pacific Air Cargo
Founded in 2000, Pacific Air Cargo (PAC) provides exclusive Boeing 747-400F daily express air cargo services between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Hawaii destinations of Honolulu (HNL), Kauai (LIH), Maui (OGG), Hilo (ITO), Kona (KOA) and Molokai (MKK), and weekly B757-200F services to Pago Pago (PPG-American Samoa) and Guam (GUM). Pacific Air Cargo CEO, Tanja Janfruechte and her professional, friendly team have had a long and respected history of reliable, on-time service to the air freight markets in Hawaii, the United States mainland, and throughout the Pacific.www.pacificaircargo.com
