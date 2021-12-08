Troy Downing, Commissioner of Insurances says he’s ready to help people who lost everything in fire

DENTON, MT- Troy Downing the Commissioner of securities and insurances says his agency stands ready to support people in need.

*You can watch Troy Downing LIVE on Wake Up Montana Weekend on your phone or TV Saturday morning.*

Downing has spent the last few days in the Denton area working with people who lost everything.

Downing says most homeowner insurance policies will cover living expenses such as hotels and food if you are forced out of your home.

So, if you’ve been evacuated, check your policy or call your agent. It is important to keep receipts and to document any expenses associated with your displacement.

If your home was damaged or destroyed by fire, create an inventory list of your belongings. Search through photos on your phone and social media of your home and property to create a more detailed list and better document losses for your insurance company.

Downing says the agency is here to help you work with your insurance company. If you have questions, reach out at 406-444-2040 or go to csimt.gov.