212Quest Announces the 2022 Vietnam Travel Quest Adventure
212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, today announced that travel lovers can now register for the 2022 Vietnam travel quest adventure.
Vietnam is one of the most underrated tourist destinations in Southeast Asia. From lighting a lantern in Hoi An, hiking through Cat Ba Island, enjoying a hot plat of pho, taking in the fascinating panoramic views of the country’s rural areas cultural diversity, and breathing in the contemporary lifestyle of big cities, Vietnam offers a unique kind of adventure at every turn.
“And to add to the fun that this tourist destination offers travelers, 212Quest is including treasure hunt games to make the Vietnam travel quest adventure one-of-a-kind type of travel experience,” says Avi.
The 11-days trip begins in the ever-busy city of Hanoi and ends in the historical Ho Chi Minh City in Saigon. The treasure hunts will get participants racing through 7 different cities searching for clues, solving real-life puzzles, sampling delicious local delicacies, and experiencing the very best of Vietnam's exotic tourist destinations.
Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“There are no dull moments in this Vietnam travel quest adventure. And each completed task will fill travel lovers with a burst of adrenaline rush for the next round of unlimited fun.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the 2022 Vietnam travel quest adventure and the participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
