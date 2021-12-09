Bloom Academy Undertakes two Expansions to Meet the Demand for Child Care in Babcock Ranch and Port Charlotte Florida
PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More child care openings and more job opportunities will be available in Babcock Ranch and Port Charlotte Florida as Bloom Academy expands.
“Program expansion like that happening at Bloom Founder’s Square means more options for working families- this is especially important with child care availability in relatively short supply,” says Anne Bouhebent, M.A., Executive Director for the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland.
The Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH) helps families access child care services in Charlotte County.
Residents of Babcock Ranch, America’s first solar-powered town, will immediately benefit from additional modular classrooms located at the current child care location in Founder’s Square. Four temporary child care spaces were added to accommodate an additional 80 children ranging from ages 1 to 5. Future plans include the development of a new facility in Babcock Ranch. Additional information on this project is coming in 2022.
A second initiative to meet the early childhood demand in Charlotte County, Bloom Academy purchased another child care center in Port Charlotte, Fl. Bloom will soon open their doors with a fully renovated school ready to accommodate 75 to 85 children ages infant to 5. As with other Bloom schools, Bloom Academy Harborside will provide high-quality care and education in a modern facility tailored to meet the needs of the children and families they serve. The new facility will incorporate state-funded Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, low teacher-to-child ratios, and the culture and community that Bloom families have grown to know and love. Children will be provided with nutritious meals and snacks prepared onsite, and in Bloom tradition will be staffed with passionate, qualified educators.
These expansions are the first of many for this growing child care company. Established in 2012, Bloom Academy began with its first location in Punta Gorda with 72 children and 15 employees. After these expansions, Bloom will be equipped to serve 500 children and employ more than 75 educators, and support staff.
When asked what sets Bloom Academy apart from other child care facilities, the answer lies in the environment that is created by the staff, culture, and community found at every Bloom location. While the facilities are top-notch and appealing to the eye, it is truly the passion of the staff and collaboration with the families that makes Bloom such a unique program. Certainly, it is the best choice for early child care and education for the young families they serve.
“What began for me as a mission to create a welcoming and engaging child care environment for my own newborn son in 2012 has blossomed into a much larger mission and purpose. My motivation for the growth of our schools has definitely evolved. The idea that we can provide the same unique experience and healthy start to even more children and families has become our driving force. In addition, providing growth and advancement opportunities for the women on our team is also a strong motivator. We have the most outstanding child care leaders ready for growth and it is our goal to ensure that they can find their next step within our organization,” says Casey Kennedy, Founder & Operator of Bloom Academy Schools.
To learn more about Bloom Academy or to inquire about an elite position, go to https://bloompuntagorda.com/
