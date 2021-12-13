Submit Release
Grammy Award Winner James Fauntleroy Announces Groundbreaking New Education Partnership

Nadine Levitt, CEO & Founder of WURRLYedu

Grammy Award winner James Fauntleroy’s 1500 Sound Academy announces a groundbreaking new partnership with Nadine Levitt’s Wurrlyedu, a music education platform

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award winner James Fauntleroy’s 1500 Sound Academy have today announced a groundbreaking new partnership with Nadine Levitt’s Wurrlyedu, a music education platform used by the departments of education in over 50 US States.

The partnership will see an exciting new curriculum to Arts Media and Entertainment and Career Technical Education pathways.

1500 Sound Academy is a trailblazing music production school in Los Angeles. It was started by 4 time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and producer James Fauntleroy, and Lawrence “Rance” Dopson, also a Grammy winning producer and multi instrumentalist. They have worked with artists including Justin Timberlake, Drake, J Cole, Kanye West, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Jay-Z, Joe Jonas, Katherine McPhee and Leona Lewis!

It has deep relationships with some of the greatest music professionals in the world. This partnership opens up access to the creative industry for students and gives schools previously unimaginable access and opportunities to shape the future of the creative industry.

James Fauntleroy and the 1500 Sound Academy team have built their careers on understanding what will engage and connect with people. And now they are bringing that same experience to classrooms, with modules in Music Production and Songwriting, Recording and Mixing, and Music Business and Artist Branding.

WURRLYedu is an award winning K12 music education content platform, with a history of partnering with music industry pioneers to provide students access to engaging content and effective instructional tools.

These new modules are offered in a turn-key way so that teachers everywhere can feel confident to lead their class through it.

“This is a great example of how education is changing!” Nadine Levitt, CEO of WURRLYedu said. “Access to curriculum like this not only democratizes access to the creative industry, but it is truly inclusive. Students can have access to this very rich content regardless of geography, resources, means or even needs”.

Both Nadine Levitt and James Fauntleroy are available for interviews to discuss this groundbreaking partnership which hopes to democratize access to elite music education and help the creative geniuses of tomorrow thrive.

