Leadership Ohio Announces Appointment of New Board Trustees
Top Talent Joins Statewide Leadership Development Organization
Each will be a tremendous asset to the Leadership Ohio organization and alumni network.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership Ohio today announced the addition of four new members to the Board of Trustees: Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus.
— Dr. Lisa Duty, Executive Director, Leadership Ohio
With extensive leadership experience, the new trustees bring unique expertise to Leadership Ohio. In their new roles, they will provide governance and responsibly steward the organization for an initial term of three years.
"We are delighted to welcome Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus,” said Dr. Lisa Duty, Leadership Ohio’s Executive Director. "As we enter our thirtieth anniversary year, the voice and vision of our new Trustees will ensure we continue to make a positive impact on Ohio. Each will be a tremendous asset to the Leadership Ohio organization and alumni network.”
Nominations for 2022 Leadership Ohio Fellows are currently being accepted.
