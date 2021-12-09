Submit Release
Leadership Ohio Announces Appointment of New Board Trustees

Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus

[Pictured clockwise right to left] Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus

Top Talent Joins Statewide Leadership Development Organization

Each will be a tremendous asset to the Leadership Ohio organization and alumni network.”
— Dr. Lisa Duty, Executive Director, Leadership Ohio
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership Ohio today announced the addition of four new members to the Board of Trustees: Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus.

With extensive leadership experience, the new trustees bring unique expertise to Leadership Ohio. In their new roles, they will provide governance and responsibly steward the organization for an initial term of three years.

"We are delighted to welcome Shon Christy, Kendra Smith, Randy Cole, and Stephanie McManus,” said Dr. Lisa Duty, Leadership Ohio’s Executive Director. "As we enter our thirtieth anniversary year, the voice and vision of our new Trustees will ensure we continue to make a positive impact on Ohio. Each will be a tremendous asset to the Leadership Ohio organization and alumni network.”

Learn more about the Trustees by clicking here.

To learn more about Leadership Ohio visit leadershipohio.org.

Nominations for 2022 Leadership Ohio Fellows are currently being accepted.

