Senator Marty Flynn’s Inaugural Student Ambassador Program Launches Tomorrow
Scranton, PA – December 7, 202 – Senator Marty Flynn’s inaugural Student Ambassador Program begins tomorrow, bringing together 27 of the brightest, most driven students from each high school in the 22nd Senatorial District. The session starts at 9:30am at Lackawanna College’s People’s Security Theatre in Scranton.
The Student Ambassadors will convene once a month from December through May, with each session focusing on a specific aspect of the legislative process and the students “introducing” their own pieces of legislation at program’s end. Local elected officials – including Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Mullins, and Rep. Thom Welby – will speak with the Student Ambassadors, and the informational sessions will be supplemented with visits to local government buildings. In the spring, they will also take a field trip to Harrisburg to tour the state Capitol building and meet with Senate staff.
Of the program, Senator Flynn said:
“It’s amazing seeing how driven and accomplished these Student Ambassadors are, even as high schoolers. They’re an incredible group, and I’m proud that I’m able to organize this program and allow them to meet, learn from, and inspire each other. There’s a student from every school in my district, so there’s a great amount of diversity when it comes to their backgrounds, experiences, and ways of thinking. It’s going to be a great experience for them, of course, but I’m just as excited.”
The students selected for the program this year are:
- Ava Aulisio, Old Forge
- Madison Chickey, Old Forge
- Alyssa Cosklo, Carbondale
- Starasia Davis, West Scranton
- Fernando De La Rosa, Scranton
- Dawson Errigo, Holy Cross
- Jack Foley, Mid Valley
- Nevaeh Hammond, West Scranton
- Ava Hazzouri, Wyoming Seminary
- Madeline Hopkins, Old Forge
- Kaylee Horne, North Pocono
- Nicole Iriza, Scranton Prep
- Alejandro Jacome-Parra, Lakeland
- Sidney Jeffries, East Stroudsburg
- Eliana King, Dunmore
- Kathryn Koss, Pittston Area
- Gabriella Manuli, Dunmore
- Avery Meredick, Riverside
- Maurice Nicholas, Commonwealth Charter Academy
- Andrew O’Keefe, Pocono Mountain
- Makenna Ratchford, Lackawanna Trail
- Salvatore Schiavone, Abington Heights
- Leo Sirianni, Valley View
- Maria Wetzel, Lackawanna Trail
- Savanna Willauer, Scranton Prep
- Nicholas Zamerowski, Old Forge
Student Ambassadors were selected after submitting an application packet that included a résumé, personal essay, and letters of recommendation from their high school teachers and guidance counselors.
###