 Senator Marty Flynn’s Inaugural Student Ambassador Program Launches Tomorrow

Scranton, PA – December 7, 202 – Senator Marty Flynn’s inaugural Student Ambassador Program begins tomorrow, bringing together 27 of the brightest, most driven students from each high school in the 22nd Senatorial District. The session starts at 9:30am at Lackawanna College’s People’s Security Theatre in Scranton.

The Student Ambassadors will convene once a month from December through May, with each session focusing on a specific aspect of the legislative process and the students “introducing” their own pieces of legislation at program’s end. Local elected officials – including Rep. Bridget Kosierowski, Rep. Kyle Mullins, and Rep. Thom Welby – will speak with the Student Ambassadors, and the informational sessions will be supplemented with visits to local government buildings. In the spring, they will also take a field trip to Harrisburg to tour the state Capitol building and meet with Senate staff.

Of the program, Senator Flynn said:

“It’s amazing seeing how driven and accomplished these Student Ambassadors are, even as high schoolers. They’re an incredible group, and I’m proud that I’m able to organize this program and allow them to meet, learn from, and inspire each other. There’s a student from every school in my district, so there’s a great amount of diversity when it comes to their backgrounds, experiences, and ways of thinking. It’s going to be a great experience for them, of course, but I’m just as excited.”

The students selected for the program this year are:

Ava Aulisio, Old Forge

Madison Chickey, Old Forge

Alyssa Cosklo, Carbondale

Starasia Davis, West Scranton

Fernando De La Rosa, Scranton

Dawson Errigo, Holy Cross

Jack Foley, Mid Valley

Nevaeh Hammond, West Scranton

Ava Hazzouri, Wyoming Seminary

Madeline Hopkins, Old Forge

Kaylee Horne, North Pocono

Nicole Iriza, Scranton Prep

Alejandro Jacome-Parra, Lakeland

Sidney Jeffries, East Stroudsburg

Eliana King, Dunmore

Kathryn Koss, Pittston Area

Gabriella Manuli, Dunmore

Avery Meredick, Riverside

Maurice Nicholas, Commonwealth Charter Academy

Andrew O’Keefe, Pocono Mountain

Makenna Ratchford, Lackawanna Trail

Salvatore Schiavone, Abington Heights

Leo Sirianni, Valley View

Maria Wetzel, Lackawanna Trail

Savanna Willauer, Scranton Prep

Nicholas Zamerowski, Old Forge

Student Ambassadors were selected after submitting an application packet that included a résumé, personal essay, and letters of recommendation from their high school teachers and guidance counselors.

