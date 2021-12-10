GETTING TO KNOW THE SWITZERLAND BASED, GERMAN FITNESS AND HEALTH COACH "GIUSEPPE TURIELLO"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Giuseppe Turiello, a motivator and philanthropist who has a big passion for the gym and learning about business in general, was born and raised in Germany for 12 years before heading to Parma, Italy, where he went to a graphic design school and stayed till, he was 24 years old. He is currently based in Zurich since two and a half years where he works as Graphic Designer for a big communication agency.
Giuseppe is an understanding, determined, driven, and focused individual who enjoys assisting people. His Instagram account has over 50,000 followers, which is growing daily, and he has been a source of encouragement to many people by sharing his story and life's journey.
Turiello started his fitness experience with Dr. Marcello Piazza, Parma's top nutritionist who guides Olympic competitors into their best shapes possible, and trained with him for about four years.
Giuseppe’s goals are to inspire others, assist newbies, answer questions, demonstrate his healthy lifestyle, so basically be an example for all the newbies of the gym industry. He has worked with big brands such as Paul Hewitt, Prozis, Jed North, Dedicated Nutrition and others.
Giuseppe Turiello is always open to collaborations with enterprises, businesses, industries, and brands.
Guiseppe always replies to everyone, regardless of age or culture, and promises to continue to do so even if he has many more followers in the future since he has a strong desire to help others.
Contact info:
https://www.instagram.com/gturiello/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giuseppe-t-85a6a2195
Giuseppe Turiello
