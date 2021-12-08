Keith Kosco Discusses the Knights of Columbus; Their History & Surprising Facts
Keith Kosco is a sales and marketing professional working in Williamsburg, VA specializing in custom and luxury in ground fiberglass pool design and sales. His long list of accomplishments includes his involvement in charity golf events, the top sales volume award, and the Million-Dollar Round Club Sales award.

His non-professional interests include running, fishing, cooking, golf, and a life-long fascination with the Knights of Columbus.
His non-professional interests include running, fishing, cooking, golf, and a life-long fascination with the Knights of Columbus. We asked Keith to tell us some of the more obscure and intriguing facts about the Knights of Columbus. Here's some of what we discussed.
Keith Kosco on the Knights of Columbus; Their History & Surprising Facts
Most people are unaware of the fact that the Knights of Columbus are a current and active group with nearly two million members in countries all around the world, Keith Kosco explains. The organization was founded in 1882, by Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven Connecticut. The group was created as a solidarity group, Keith Kosco explains, within which male Catholics could bond and support one another in their personal affairs, as well as their efforts to spread the faith and serve their community.
Over the last 180+ years, the Knights of Columbus have grown in numbers and developed their mission. Whether it is helping with relief from hurricane Ida, Coats for kids, Food for Families, or scholarship programs, over two million men work to make a difference throughout the world. Their motto is “Service and Charity, Put your faith in action, and serve your community.” Keith Kosco goes on to remark that the KoC are full of interesting surprises.
For example, Keith Kosco continues, the group is not exclusive to Catholics but accepts Protestants as well. This is due not only to the fact that each group shares a core belief in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior but also because protestants were as impressed with McGivney's demonstrations of faith and his testimonies.
Keith Kosco remarks that Father McGivney was known for his proficiency as a baseball player and that he paved the way for many who would become MLB legends.
The group was also inspired by McGivney's work helping young people to take charge of their lives and to live in faith and good deeds. He ministered to prison inmates and was known to counsel a number of men whose crimes were particularly egregious, bringing these seemingly lost souls to find salvation and to place their trust in God.
Keith Kosco goes on to explain that Father McGivney died at the early age of 38, young even for the time. But in his short time on Earth, he set an example and established a network that would inspire men and women of faith for what is approaching 200 years. His legacy is considered among the greatest in our nation's history, and his example continues to inspire men of faith to this day.
Caroline Hunter
