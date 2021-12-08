Darush Parvinbenam Discusses How Regular Meditation Can enhance therapeutic benefits of Trauma Therapy
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meditation has been proven to have numerous positive effects on the lives of individuals around the world regardless of their cultural or religious background. Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Darush Parvinbenam, recently explained that meditation can even provide relief from trauma-related problems that people may experience long after the trauma has ended.
"You don't have to have any religious or spiritual affiliation in order to benefit from mindfulness meditations. These practices can help people with numerous issues such as; anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and trauma-related symptoms", Darush Parvinbenam said. "Meditation has been proven to enhance the relief of post-traumatic stress symptoms when combined with effective psychotherapy for trauma-related symptoms, regardless of their ages, genders, and backgrounds."
Darush Parvinbenam explained that about 8 percent of all Americans experience trauma that results in post-traumatic stress disorder at some point in their lives. Clinical psychiatrist Paul J. Fink stated that one of every six boys and one of four girls will experience significant trauma by the time they are 18 years ol.
Meditation is a practice that involves focusing on the present moment. It means being aware of your internal present experience moment by moment. This could include your breathing, your bodily sensations, or thoughts. Mindfulness is essentially a form of mental training that involves paying attention to the present moment, without a need to fight or change them.
"Individuals who practice meditation tend to feel less angry and irritable. They also feel a stronger sense of control," Darush Parvinbenam said. "This sense of control during meditation can be carried over into life, and dealing with situations more effectively and with emotional intelligence. Mindfulness meditation can also help individuals slow their reactions, become more present, and handle situations with a greater sense of wisdom."
Parvinbenam pointed out that meditation alone is not a complete treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder. It is one element that can greatly improve the overall effectiveness of therapy.
Much of the recovery process from post-traumatic stress disorder is regaining control over, and managing your thoughts, actions, and feelings without pushing them away or feeling trapped by them. Some meditation classes are more ideal for individuals with post-traumatic stress disorder than others.
Darush Parvinbenam suggested seeking classes in trauma-informed meditation. "Meditation for trauma can be done in a class setting, or it can be something that's worked into your daily routine at home," Parvinbenam said. "I suggest first practicing with a clinical mental health professional who is familiar with mindfulness practices, then practicing at home once you feel you have enough experience. Meditation for trauma is an ongoing practice that can have countless benefits when performed regularly."
