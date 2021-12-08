Submit Release
STANTON – The new overpass Interstate 20 project in west Stanton will be hitting a major milestone on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, when the traffic signals go into full operation on the I-20 service roads at Highway 137 in town. 

Other components of the project are nearing completion as well. The contractor is working to get all road or ramp closures lifted before Christmas. After that is done most of the remaining work will be off road and include things like sign installation, cleanup, and other minor details. The entire project should wrap up in early February. The project is a several months ahead of schedule.

The project replaces an I-20 overpass on the west side of Stanton. The overpass takes I-20 over the local road, in this case BI-20. This is a different, more modern design than the original layout of the interchange. Replacing the overpass became necessary after several oversized loads struck and damaged the original structure, making it unsafe for use. By taking the interstate over the local road, the threat of bridge strikes will be greatly reduced.

In addition to the new overpass configuration, new ramps and connections have also been built. Also, the frontage roads were rehabilitated between the overpass location and Highway 137 in Stanton. The BI-20 connection was also reconstructed to accommodate the new design.

FNF Construction of Tempe, Ariz., won the project with a low bid of approximately $30.6 million.

I-20 Service Road Traffic Signals To Go Live In Stanton Monday

