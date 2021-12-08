FDLE arrests South Carolina man for written threats to kill and commit mass shooting or terrorism

Submit Release
For Immediate Release December 8, 2021   ORLANDO, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Thomas James Stephan, 30, a civilian Air Force police officer at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, on a charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.     On December 7, Florida’s Fusion Center received a warning from the South Carolina Fusion Center that Stephan was in Florida. He had made threats stating that he would commit suicide by cop and that there would be a shootout if he was stopped. Stephan also threatened that he would run his vehicle into a hospital, as well as try to access a military installation. Stephan was located in Orange County and was detained by the Orlando Police Department for evaluation and investigation, until an FDLE warrant was issued for him for the above charge. FDLE arrested him yesterday and he was booked into the Orange County Jail on no bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.   For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001  

