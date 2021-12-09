Author Cheryl Taragin’s New Children's Book, “That’s Ridiculous, Said Nicholas,” is a Story About an Energetic Daredevil

"That's ridiculous," said Nicholas.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, December 9, 2021

Cheryl Taragin, who resides in Baltimore, Maryland, has completed her new book "That's Ridiculous, Said Nicholas," a funny and insightful children's picture book about a young boy named Nicholas who isn't afraid to be different, although his sensible side yearns for respect. Why do people often tell him things that knows cannot be true? Young Nicholas brushes off the hype with a matter-of-fact refrain that will amuse and delight young readers.

Author Cheryl Taragin writes “Nicholas Jon Paul Martin William Annabelle Tydings is a typical wild child, daring to be a bit different. He wants to be treated like a sensible child, but people often tell him things that he knows cannot be true, like don't make faces, your face will freeze like that, or you broke this mirror, it will bring you seven years of bad luck. Nicholas has a unique and silly way of reacting. The story shows how positive feedback and good common sense help build healthy self-esteem in children. When children love themselves, they are better able to show loving-kindness to others. There are other hidden messages throughout. An underlying theme of feeling gratitude for the good things in one's life helps close the story. Parents may also notice a more subtle message that children respond better to praise than to criticism.” With the help of his parents, Nicholas learns to be kind and that he can do anything if he puts his mind to it. This book focuses on how to handle those kids who are strong-minded and a little outspoken and how we can direct them to the right path so they will be more focused and productive.

