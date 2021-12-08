PennDOT Encouraging Feedback on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Reconstruction Project in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to review and provide feedback on the Virtual Open House Plans Display for the U.S. 30 Eastern Area Reconstruction Project in Chester County. The purpose of the project is to provide a safe and efficient transportation system by improving safety, reducing future congestion, improving facility deficiencies, and accommodating planned growth, along the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) corridor.

The Virtual Open House will be available through Friday, January 7. We encourage the public to review the information and videos available on the project website to learn more about the proposed improvements and alternatives that are being considered. PennDOT is asking the public to view five stations and comment on each separately by clicking on the input button at the top of each webpage.

Additionally, if you do not have access to the internet, hard copies of the website materials, including display boards and written project comment forms, will also be available at each municipal building (Caln and East Caln townships and Downingtown Borough) for in-person viewing and input during the same time period.

Under this project, PennDOT will upgrade the 7-mile corridor of U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Downingtown Borough, and Caln and East Caln townships, extending from approximately 2,000 feet west of Reeceville Road to the Business US 30 Interchange. This project will also improve the Reeceville Road, Route 340 (Bondsville Road), U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike/Manor Road), and Route 113/Norwood Road interchanges. The Eastern Project Area is one of a series of projects that will upgrade and reconstruct U.S. 30 in Chester County.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid on this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four- and Twelve-Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #