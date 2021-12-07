Pelosi Statement on Passage of NDAA and Debt Limit and Medicare Legislation

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after the passage of the FY2022 National Defense Authorization Act and legislation that paves the path for a debt limit increase in the Senate and prevents sequester cuts to Medicare and to supports for American farmers: “Today, House Democrats have honored our responsibility set out in the Constitution by our Founders: to ‘provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.’ “The House, under the leadership of Chairman Adam Smith, has passed a strong, bipartisan defense bill that will keep America safe, defend our servicemembers and their families and advance our nation’s leadership in the world. For our military heroes, our legislation provides our men and women in uniform with a well-deserved pay increase and supports their financial security and health with greater access to child care, education and housing. Also for our security, we are fortifying our military’s technological advantage, combating our adversaries, investing in our alliances and supporting our partners, including Ukraine. We are particularly proud that this legislation, thanks to Congresswoman Jackie Speier, contains historic and sweeping reforms to combat sexual assault in the military, including removing the Commander from key decisions related to sexual assault and related crimes and criminalizing sexual harassment under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. “Also tonight, House Democrats have taken strong action to safeguard the full faith and credit of the United States, which is written into the Constitution. Our leadership protects families, who would face a loss of millions of jobs and trillions in household wealth and drastic increases in interest for car loans, student debt, mortgages, credit card bills and other types of borrowing. And it protects the U.S. and global economies, by staving off a catastrophic drop in GDP, a devastating downgrade to America’s credit rating and a massive drop in the value of the dollar. Our legislation also, proudly, provides a lifeline to American seniors and farmers by rolling over the PAYGO scorecard until 2023 to prevent sequester cuts to Medicare and critical supports for American farmers, and also extending key Medicare provisions. “As the House sends this legislation to the Senate, we will continue to deliver results For The People.” # # #