Naig Applauds Gov. Reynolds $100M Investment in Water Quality Efforts

DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 8, 2021) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today following Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement of a historic $100 million investment in water infrastructure and water quality efforts for the state of Iowa. Of this, $25 million will be allocated to the Conservation Infrastructure Project at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

“Thank you to Governor Reynolds for her continued support for soil health and water quality practices in Iowa. These additional resources will build on the momentum that’s been achieved with dedicated funding from the Iowa Legislature and Governor Reynolds, and help even more farmers and landowners implement proven conservation practices. Working alongside public and private partners, the state has achieved important conservation milestones in 2021. There are now 110 known water quality wetlands in Iowa, with 40 more under construction. At least 47 saturated buffers and 18 bioreactors have been added to the landscape in 2021, and farmers are now planting more than 2 million acres of cover crops. This new funding will help farmers and landowners add even more conservation practices and continue to make measurable progress toward the goals outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.”

The full announcement can be found here.