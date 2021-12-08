Brazilian-American Author Edna Freeman Releases New Children’s Book, “My New Friend: Minha Nova Amiga”
Children’s book helps little ones understand it is safe to stay with a nanny or babysitter for the evening because their parents will come homeSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Edna Freeman today announced the release of her new children’s book, “My New Friend: Minha Nova Amiga,” on Amazon. The book is perfect for story time and bedtime and is quickly becoming a preferred favorite of families, babysitters and children.
“’My New Friend: Minha Nova Amiga’” is all about the feelings that come up with the challenge of meeting strangers who then become great new friends,” said Freeman, who is also working on a novel for adults. “Change and new events can be challenging for kiddos.”
For some children, being left with a nanny or babysitter can be especially difficult. When mom and dad have to leave their children in the care of a ‘new friend,’ it is important for kids to understand that the situation is temporary. The book explains to children that when mom and dad leave, they will come home later. Freeman’s story inspires all the fun they can have with their “new friend’ while their parents are out.
“I love the idea of giving children a new perspective when dealing with unfamiliar territory like childcare,” said Freeman. “It is always important to explain the unknown to children. ‘My New Friend: Minha Nova Amiga,’ not only opens up the world of making new friends but also teaches children that when their mother and father go out to do grown up things, they are not being left behind. In fact, spending the evening with a sitter is an opportunity to have fun and make a new friend.”
Freeman has a great sensitivity for children’s issues and is a tireless advocate for victims of child abuse. She is originally from Brazil and for the last 20 years has made her home base in San Francisco. Freeman is a dedicated mental health advocate who believes in peaceful and non-violent political protest for equality, inclusivity and acceptance.
“My New Friend: Minha Nova Amiga” is written in English and Portuguese and is a featured Amazon “Children’s Babysitting Book.”
To purchase the book, visit amazon.com/dp/B08F7W48P3/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_fabc_9G20HZDX2Y0YEQ2DCQHT.
Freeman can be followed on Instagram at @ednacfreeman.
