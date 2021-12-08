Missouri Attorney General Asks Parents for Help in Identifying School Districts Continuing to Violate Cole County Order

Dec 8, 2021, 11:49 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is asking parents for help in identifying school districts that are continuing to violate a recent Cole County Circuit Court order. Parents are urged to reach out directly to the Attorney General’s Office if their school district is continuing to enforce mask mandates, quarantines, and other similar COVID-19 public health orders, in violation of the Cole County order.