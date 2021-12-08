MooreWood Creative Team Takes 1st and 2nd Place at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill Presented by Hawk Performance

Team Moorewood Creative #72 white car and #73 black car at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill

RENO, NV, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The years of waiting, the countless hours of preparation and all the hard work paid off this past weekend when the MooreWood Creative team cars took first and second place in the E2 class on Sunday at the 25 Hours of Thunderhill Presented by Hawk Performance.

Ever since they first entered the 25 – America’s longest, closed-course endurance race – Team MooreWood Creative has been one to watch. They had a nail-biting race for 2nd place in 2017 and charged hard in 2018 to take 1st place. After a collision and a disappointing 6th place finish in 2019, and then the cancellation of the 2020 event, the team was more determined than ever to get back on the podium this year.

“Our whole year, and even last year, has been leading up to this race,” said team manager Justin Ross of Magic Developed. “These cars were prepped for racing in ST and TT but they were designed for endurance racing first. This makes the build different from a lot of the other builds out on the track.”

Friday’s qualifying race went well for the team. Driver Eric Moore set the #72 white car’s fastest lap time ever Friday with a 1:58.084 to qualify first in class and P8 overall while Ian Barberi turned a 2:01.529 in the #73 black car to qualify third in class and P18 overall.

The team went into Saturday’s race feeling good.

“We knew these cars were special and we had complete confidence in our drivers and crew, but it’s the 25 and anything can happen,” said Tony Domenici of ALD Group, owner of the #73 black car.

Shaun Webster started the race in the MooreWood white car. After narrowly missing a car that spun out on the first turn of the first lap, the field settled into a rhythm. Things were smooth until the first fuel stop when a small fuel spill caused the team to get a five-lap penalty.

By late afternoon Saturday, the black car was leading. At 6 p.m. the course went double-yellow for a corner worker shift change and then stayed yellow as a thick blanket of fog rolled in. With the pit lane closed the black car was running dangerously low on gas. Expecting the track to go green after the yellow flags came down, the black car went to pit, but the track was red-flagged instead, which left the black car stuck in pit lane, unable to be touched.

Once racing resumed at 5 a.m. Sunday morning the black car team had to wait for the green flag until they could touch the car. Ultimately #73 lost its two-lap lead and restarted the race five-laps down from its position Saturday night.

By noon on Sunday, the E2 class was the race within the race to watch as the top four teams were all within seven laps of one another and the two MooreWood cars were in first and second place, positions they would hold until the checker flew just after 3 p.m.

For white car owner and driver, Larry Moore, the victory was especially sweet.

“It’s an incredible feeling seeing that checker flag and knowing all the hard work has paid off,” said Moore, who drove the final stint in his #72 white car to take the win. “We assembled a great group of drivers and our crew was phenomenal, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

The #72 MooreWood Creative white car completed 467 laps and was driven by Larry Moore (owner), Eric Moore, Kevin Moore, Paul Turner and Shawn Webster.

The #73 MooreWood Creative black car completed 463 laps and was driven by Tony Domenici (owner), Ian Barberi, Andy Chittum, Ed Fardos and Paul Whiting.

Both teams were managed by Justin Ross, Magic Developed.

Sponsors supporting team MooreWood Creative include APEX Race Parts, MaxxECU, Clearwater Lights, Toyo Tires, Hawk Performance, DBA USA, AiM Sports, Racetech USA, BimmerDiffs, Core4 Motorsports, AKG Motorsport.

