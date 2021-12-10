Nascent Real Estate Model for Expanding Homeless Housing Inventory
Taking it to the Streets, a CA based nonprofit, announces its real estate model for scaling the development of homeless housing. Faster. Simpler. Cheaper.
To impact millions, the social sector needs to scale scaling up. Without bringing more rigor and resources to scaling, the efforts to exponentially boost an organization’s impact is threatened.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the enormous need for providing housing for the homeless, Taking it to the Streets, a California based non-profit has taken on the challenge of significantly increasing homeless housing inventory with the creation of a nascent, one-stop development model.
The Current Problem:
- There is no way to scale up housing solutions for the homeless
- Demand hasn’t kept up with need
In the last half century, billions of dollars have been spent on homeless and low-income housing.
In that same time period, the problem has gotten worse by a factor of over 500%.
Current solutions are laudable, but they are one-off and can’t be scaled. The development process is reinvented for every project. Development takes years and costs are high. The need far outpaces the solutions. It has been and continues to be a losing effort.
The New Model:
- Pre-configured template to standardize and scale housing development
- Delivered via social sector franchising
This is a new approach that significantly reduces costs and time to completion by leveraging a pre-configured template integrating architecture, financing, local approvals, standardized labor and building material costs, corporate partnerships, and more.
Think…Amazon (ability to scale)
The model is a "greatest hits" of re-packaged business approaches integrated and standardized to maximize the number of housing units for the homeless by eliminating redundancies and cutting time and costs. The playbook is being re-written.
No individual component of the model is novel. But the combination and synergy creates the ability to scale. Scaling is key. The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Think…the Beatles (greater than the sum of its members)
We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re building a better one. There are organizations that are doing some of these ideas, but they’re doing them in fragments.
This hasn’t been done before. But all the pieces are there to revolutionize how we approach developing housing for the homeless.
Think…FDR’s New Deal (the bravado to think outside the box)
The model would be targeted to cities, counties, developers, and non-profit organizations. Homeless and low income housing numbers needed are at nearly 8 million. The need and market is enormous.
Already the reception to Taking it to the Streets model has been well received by communities, vendors, and strategic partners whom are awaiting its implementation and release to the marketplace anticipated in the summer of 2022.
