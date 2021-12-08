Cosmetic Dentistry Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $ 24.38 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2030

Cosmetic Dentistry Market

Cosmetic dentistry, also known as aesthetic dentistry, has not been clearly defined by the American Dental Association (ADA).

Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cosmetic Dentistry Market by Product Type (Dental Systems & Equipment, Dental Implants, Dental Bridges, Dental Veneers, Dental Crowns, Orthodontic Braces, and Inlays & Onlays), End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, and Others), and Age Group (Children and Adults): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cosmetic dentistry market was estimated at $14.86 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $24.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2030.

Growth in cases of dental diseases such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities also increases demand for cosmetic dentistry to improve aesthetic appearance as well rise in geriatric population, which are more prone to tooth related problems are some principles driving factors which boost growth of the cosmetic dentistry market.

The global cosmetic dentistry market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, age group and region. By product type, the dental systems and equipment segment dominates the global market in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as growth in application of novel technologies such as dental CAD/CAM system and others technologies increasing awareness related to dental reformation.

On the basis of age group, the adult segment held the largest cosmetic dentistry market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in prevalence of dental disorders such as tooth decay, gum disease, dental crack, and dental cavities. In addition, periodontal diseases in adults also rises the need of cosmetic dentistry procedures as well as increase in awareness about importance of aesthetic appearance among adults especially in women.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., DENTSPLY Sirona, Envista Holdings, Henry Schein, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Planmeca Group, Roland DG, Straumann Holdings AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦By product type, the dental systems and equipment held largest share in the global market in 2020.

✦By end-user, the dental hospitals & clinics held largest cosmetic dentistry market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

✦By age group, the adult dominates the global cosmetic dentistry market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

✦By region, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period.

