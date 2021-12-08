Submit Release
Fontana Announces Over $9M in RACP Funding for Local Projects

HARRISBURG – December 7, 2021 – Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Allegheny) announced today that $9,251,695 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding has been awarded to local organizations for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

“The RACP program brings significant funding to local area improvement projects that need it most and are working to make our city even better. The funding will go towards supporting education and recreational opportunities, as well as making our communities more accessible to both residents and neighbors,” Fontana said. This is an investment in the people who make our cities and neighborhoods the successes they are, and represents the future we are striving for,” Fontana said.

Organizations receiving funding include:

  • Three Crossings 2.0, LP3 Crossings Phase 2 transformation of former carboard factory into a sustainable mixed-use neighborhood – $750,000
  • Rosedale Technical CollegeRosedale Technical College expansion to create state of the art educational environment – $1,000,000
  • Jasmine Nyree Homes, Inc.Jasmine Nyree Campus redevelopment to create a community center – $1,000,000
  • First National Bank of PennsylvaniaFNB Financial Center development of mixed-use space – $4,000,000
  • McKnight Bayardstown LLCBayardstown Revitalization project to renovate historic Strip District building – $500,000
  • Faros Property Management LLCAllegheny Circle Neighborhood Restoration and parking garage improvements – $1,001,695
  • 1501 Penn Owner LLC1501 Penn Avenue Redevelopment for mixed-use office building space – $1,000,000

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a state-wide grant program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget.

More information about RACP funding can be found on their website, budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

