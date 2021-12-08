Submit Release
Boscola Announces $564,231 in Criminal Justice & Prevention Grants from PCCD

Bethlehem − December 8, 2021 − Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today that at its quarterly meeting the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved $564,231 in grants to Lehigh Valley local governments and organizations for purpose of violence prevention, law enforcement assistance and children’s advocacy initiatives.

“These funds will be used throughout the Lehigh Valley to address important issues facing our community such as violence prevention, to provide local governments with critically needed funds to assist law enforcement and to aid with advocacy initiatives on behalf of children,” Boscola stated.  “Through the allocation of these grant funds, the Commonwealth is assisting with programs to make our communities safer and better places to live.”

The funding awards were approved through the STOP Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Funds, Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) Funds, and Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Funds:

STOP Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Funds:

  • County of Lehigh – Lehigh County STOP Violence Against Women – $375,000

Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) Funds:

  • Salisbury Township – Innovative Policing Initiative – $57,908
  • Whitehall Township – PLEAC Accreditation – $60,000
  • Borough of Wilson – Wilson Borough Police Department – Tactical Equipment – $24,440

Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) Funds:

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital – Improving CAC Services and Accreditation Readiness – $46,883

 

 

