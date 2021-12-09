“The Perfect Storm” - Rural Broadband Projects and the Supply Chain Crisis Spotlighted at December 13th CRRBC Conference
Canada is experiencing a generational investment in broadband funding. How will publicly funded projects collide with the global supply chain crisis?NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada is experiencing a generational investment in rural and remote broadband funding. How will this monumental level of publicly funded projects across Canada - and the United States - impact a finite human resources pool, strained materials production and a challenged transportation sector? Can the industry meet the various milestones set by the government funders?
The next installment of Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Communities (CRRBC.ca) conference will be held Monday, December 13, 2021. Conference founder, Amedeo Bernardi stated, “Communities need to be aware that while there is an unprecedented investment occurring in broadband across North America, these projects are not immune to potential delays due to the strained global supply chain. I am thrilled that we are able to bring together this cross section of industry experts to share their insights.”
Peter Collier, Vice President Technology Products and Services for SCI Group Inc. will introduce the topic in his keynote address “Supply Chain in Crisis”. SCI is a North American thought leader in logistics and planning for many Fortune 500 companies including Walmart and Xerox. Mr. Collier stated, “The landscape has changed over the past 18 months as people move from dense urban cores to rural areas. I look forward to sharing the key indicators SCi is following and some of our lessons learned from our international vantage point.”
Following the keynote, Jodi Bloomer-Kaput will lead a panel that includes Peter Collier, Tim Emoff and Jerry Cenderlund that will take a deeper dive into how the supply chain crisis and Canada’s collective broadband funding will impact rural and remote projects over the coming years.
Jodi Bloomer-Kaput is the Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer for Canadian Fiber Optics and Northern Lights Fiber. Her organizations believe that rural Canada deserves equal access to the economic and social benefits of the internet. They are only focused on connecting rural Canadian communities and enterprises with high-speed fiber networks.
Tim Emoff is a Canadian telecom industry veteran of more than 20 years, having held a variety of leadership positions in Supply Chain, Procurement and Sales. Currently, he is Vice President Telecom & Partner at Sales Outsource Solutions, a firm that serves as Canadian sales representative to many of the leaders in broadband manufacturing.
Jerry Cenderlund is Senior Vice President of supply chain operations for Calix. Jerry brings over 35 years of experience leading and transforming high-technology supply chains with a track record of developing and implementing advanced supply chain strategies.
Other sessions will include:
“Waiting to Connect” examines the systemic issues that have resulted in a persistent connectivity gap, and the promising practices and guiding principles that can help achieve equitable connectivity.
Rural technology update featuring “TV White Space”.
“Managing Expectations” a discussion of Open Access models and opportunities for service innovation.
ABOUT THE EVENT:
This is the next installment of the Canadian Rural and Remote Broadband Community conference and continues to provide a tremendous information sharing forum for community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and government, especially as Canada continues to cope with the impacts of COVID.
This conference will be essential for anyone who wants to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders to learn about their experiences, and explore the options to collaborate so to deliver effective solutions.
Thank you to the following sponsors and partners for their support of this important event!
Founding Sponsor
Calix
Major Sponsors
6Harmonics, IBI Group, SCI Group, Crown Capital Partners
Event Partners
CCA, FarrPoint, i-Valley, Pardal Ventures Inc., YorkNet
Media Partner
Cartt.ca
