DCI Investigates Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting

December 8, 2021

IOWA FALLS, Iowa - On December 8, 2021, at approximately 7:03 a.m., the Iowa Falls Police Department, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a request for assistance from a female regarding a male that was stalking her by following her in his vehicle on this morning.  The two have had a previous relationship. Officers responded to the area of Siloam Ave and River Street in Iowa Falls and witnessed the male strike the female’s vehicle with his vehicle.  Officers ordered the male out of the vehicle when he refused and displayed a shotgun.  Officers were able to get the female to safety.   The suspect refused commands and attempted to flee the scene when he was shot by officers.  The suspect died of his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Names of the subjects involved will be released pending notification of family members.

Upon completion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Hardin County Attorney’s Office for review.    

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

