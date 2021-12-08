Southern Allergy and Asthma PC Joins AllerVie Health
SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Dr. Jack R. Eades of Southern Allergy and Asthma PC announced he has joined AllerVie Health, a national network of board-certified allergists who think similarly about patient care and have joined together to change patients’ lives in greater ways than they could individually.
Dr. Eades will continue to practice medicine and provide exemplary allergy and immunology services to patients at the current Southern Allergy & Asthma locations, ensuring continuity of care to his patients, and maintaining relationships with his referring doctors throughout the area.
AllerVie Health’s focus on clinical research, innovation, and expansion of care will give him the opportunity to bring clinical trials, new treatments, and other resources to those with allergy and asthma needs throughout the area.
“I am excited about the opportunity to partner with many incredible colleagues nationwide in this transformative effort to provide greater access to high-quality allergy & asthma care as part of AllerVie Health,” said Dr. Jack Eades.
“Our allergists are passionate about changing the face of allergy, asthma, and immunology care in this country,” said Dr. Weily Soong, AllerVie Health Chief Medical Officer. “We believe that the public demand is high for innovative healthcare, great customer service, and increased access to these services, and AllerVie Health is poised to be the premier solution in this country for the millions of Americans affected annually. The addition of Dr. Eades to our network of board-certified allergists is exciting and further strengthens our commitment to the people of Georgia.”
Dr. Eades and his team look forward to bringing more locations, jobs, and the gold standard of patient care to even more people locally in Georgia who suffer from allergies, asthma, and immunological concerns.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 10 states in 64 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 10 states in 64 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom!
