In-person Public Meetings this Week on Draft 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan

The Vermont Department of Public Service is holding in-person public meetings this week on the 2022 Draft Comprehensive Energy Plan. 

All attendees at public hearings are recommended to wear masks; some facilities will require masks to be worn. All attendees must sign in. According to the Vermont Department of Health, wearing a mask helps protect you and the people around you from getting or spreading COVID-19, which can spread even if a person does not have any symptoms. Please visit the Vermont Department of Health COVID-19 website for basic prevention steps to reduce transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19.

To request assistance related to accessibility, interpretation, or translation, please call the Department of Public Service at 800-622-4496.

The meeting dates/times and locations are:

  • Sunday, December 5, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
  • Monday, December 6, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm 
  • Wednesday, December 8, 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm 
  • Thursday, December 9, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm 

    • Brattleboro Campus of Vermont Technical College, Brooks House, 41 Harmony Place, Brattleboro ​Use Main Atrium doors (open until 7 pm). Room 245 is on the second floor next to the elevator.

  • Sunday, December 12, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm 

​For more information, including links to meeting slides and to the Executive Summary and full 2022 Draft CEP report, please visit the Release of the Draft 2022 Comprehensive Energy Plan webpage

