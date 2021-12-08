EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS WORLD'S NUMBER ONE IN THE VACATION RENTAL CATEGORY ON TRUSTPILOT

Best Villa Rental Company in the World Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a perfect score of 5 stars out of 5, Exceptional Villas are the number one ranked villa and vacation rental company in the world on Trustpilot. Trustpilot is a leading consumer website that hosts reviews from businesses worldwide. Each month clients post close to a million reviews. The company has a listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The founder and CEO of Exceptional Villas, Alexandra Baradi, said "I am extremely proud of our team who have worked so hard. Being the number one villa rental company on Trustpilot is a wonderful reward for all their dedication and hard work."

Exceptional Villas who feature almost 3000 villas in 37 countries worldwide, is the world's leading luxury villa rental company. They specialize in featuring vetted, personally inspected villas and are considered one of the world's most trusted villa rental companies. Click here for more information.

Exceptional Villas have put the truth back into travel by always providing guests with an independent, honest and accurate assessment of each villa. Their villa experts who specialize in designated markets personally visit each of their properties each year. They spend a large percentage of their time travelling, inspecting existing properties and scouting for new ones.

The team spend a lot of time understanding their clients' needs by asking them questions such as what does your dream vacation look like? They then weigh up the pros and cons of the various vacation rentals, allowing the guest to make an informed decision. This process ensures the guest ends up in the best villa for them. Vacation time is precious, and the company believes that this matching process is essential to ensure that every client has the vacation of their dreams.

Once the client has booked the property, the in-house complimentary concierge team take over. They are also highly skilled and book everything before their client's arrival. These bookings include VIP fast-tracking at airports, ground transportation, car rentals, restaurant reservations, grocery pre-stocking, chefs, massages, boat trips and excursions. In addition, each of the concierges is a market specialist, which ensures that they recommend and book only the best in their destinations.

This extremely professional and efficient complimentary pre-arrival concierge service is the reason why so many guests return to Exceptional Villas year after year. Once the clients arrive at their destinations, they will receive destination concierge service, which will organize all last-minute requests and bookings.

In addition to Exceptional Villas, the company also operates a dedicated luxury brand for the beautiful island of Barbados called Villas Barbados, and Dream Ireland, which specializes in a large selection of cottages and homes throughout the beautiful green isle of Ireland.

They are continually looking to improve and provide an even better level of service. With that in mind, Exceptional Villas are about to launch a concierge app for their clients. This app will provide comprehensive information on the destination as well as specific itinerary details.

The company's mission is to provide the best level of service of any villa rental company in the world. Much like Simon Sinek discusses in his book "Start with the Why", Exceptional Villas' “why” is to provide a level of service not found anywhere else in the world. They care and aim to be the best. Their core philosophies and values include honesty, dependability, integrity, reliability and a 100% commitment to service.

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties globally. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. In addition, this service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands, Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland respectively.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197

