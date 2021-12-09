Adrian Lee Zuniga transports the reader into another world with "The Lost Mane"
Adrian Lee Zuniga takes readers into a fantasy-fiction-land with his latest edition of The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles titled "The Lost Mane."LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casper, Wyoming-based creative novelist Adrian Lee Zuniga's latest, "The Lost Mane," pours raw emotion and incredible artwork into the third and final installment of his trilogy The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles, available now on Amazon. "The Lost Mane" is the last novel of the trilogy and effortlessly follows the tradition of the previous books and infuses a cinematic approach and movie release style to Adrian's writings.
Adrian Lee Zuniga enrolled in the Marine Corps at 17 in 1998. After being diagnosed with diabetes, he was honorably discharged from the Marines and began working as a therapist in the ICU and NICU at Baylor in Texas before starting his career as a contracted employee in different states, which allowed him to travel and further his art and writing portfolio.
"The Lost Mane" tells the story of Žaneta finding her way back to the present while searching for those responsible for stealing her children. The novel completes the action and adventure-packed three-series trilogy following Part One: Vvardenfell and Part Two: Edge of Oblivion, transporting readers into a world of magic. Adrian Lee Zuniga's The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles is filled with compelling characters and storylines while emphasizing details such as location, food, and creatures that make the land of Morrowind intriguing and captivating.
"The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles" is available on Amazon and fans can also purchase the audiobooks through Audible.
About Adrian Lee Zuniga
Adrian Lee Zuniga is a respiratory therapist, FFL holder, artist, and has been writing fiction and non-fiction since 2006. By 2013 he had a few sparks of inspiration that led him to develop characters for stories he was brainstorming. By the end of 2014, he wrote a rough draft of his first book, The Elder Scrolls Žaneta's Chronicles. With an opportunity to speak to Zenimax/Bethesda Media CEO, Robert Altman, Adrian received help tailoring his draft. Afterward, he continued to professionally pursue his endeavors and work with an overseas character artist, heightened his creative mind, and developed The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles.
