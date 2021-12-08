Unity Through The Pandemic Highlighted at NYC's InterFaith Film & Music Festival

NYC's virtual IFMF kicks off Dec. 9 - 12th with screenings, Human Rights Day programming, Q+As, meetups, and awards.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York’s fourth season of the virtual InterFaith Film & Music Festival begins Thursday, Dec. 9 and runs through the weekend with opening and closing film screenings, a commemoration of United Nations Human Rights Day, virtual networking meetups, and award recognition of filmmakers online reaching a digital audience.

Launched in 2018, the Festival followed increased hate crimes against worshippers in sacred spaces in the U.S. and around the world including a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a church on Bastille Day in Nice, France, and Mother Emanuel AME in South Carolina. The festival attracts individuals seeking motivational, inspirational, and personal development related content alongside filmmakers who address a wide array of issues such as mindfulness, healing, wellness, and spiritual journeys.

This year’s theme is “Unity Through The Pandemic”, and showcases films aimed to use artistic expression to transcend divisions and foster awareness, dialogue, and respect among a global community compelled to find new solutions through lockdowns, travel bans, political factions, and ongoing public health crises.

Founded by LaSonya Thompson of InterFaith Productions, Inc., a BIPOC and woman-owned company promoting diversity and inclusion in the Arts, the Festival continues throughout the year with virtual film screenings and webinar meetups. Thompson sees film and other arts as a way to engage people of different backgrounds through diverse storytelling and to provoke dynamic collaborations such as the Festival. The Festival benefits from mentoring industry partners and sponsors such as the Marishka Phillips Theatrical Preparatory, Boss Chicks University, Harlem’s Women in the Black, the Motion Picture Association, LIU Brooklyn MFA Creative Writing Program, HerSuiteSpot, EventNoire, the Duplessy Foundation, and the Minority Commerce Weekly newsletter.

The Festival kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 9 with screenings and a virtual industry webinar meetup hosted by LIU Brooklyn’s TV Writer Studio on the topic, “The Future of LatinX Representation” based on UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report showing a vast underrepresentation of LatinX talent on television. On Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, virtual film screenings will commemorate International Human Rights Day. Saturday, Dec. 11, continues with filmmaker talks and discussions. The Festival concludes on Sunday, Dec. 12th, with screenings, Q&As, and audience award acknowledgements.

More information can be found at the Festival website: https://www.interfaithfilmfest.com

Director Alan Chriest official selection at IFMF 2021