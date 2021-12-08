Orthodontics Market becoming larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 8.2% | AMR

Orthodontics Market

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the orthodontics market during the analysis period.

Orthodontics Market by Type (Brackets [Fixed and Removable], Anchorage Appliances [Bands & Buccal Tubes and Miniscrews], Ligatures [Elastomeric Ligatures and Wire Ligatures]” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Orthodontics Market by Type and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global orthodontics market was valued at $1,493 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $2,597 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2023. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

The orthodontics market is anticipated to grow considerably in the near future, owing to different factors such as rise in prevalence of dental diseases & malocclusions, surge in geriatric population who are prone to tooth loss, increase in awareness towards oral health, and rise in dental tourism. However, risks associated with orthodontics and limited reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, huge untapped market potential in the emerging countries, such as China and India, and high adoption of orthodontic procedures are expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market players

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

-3M Company

-Align Technology, Inc.

-American Orthodontics

-Danaher Corporation

-DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

-Dentsply Sirona Inc.

-G&H Orthodontics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)

-Henry Schein, Inc.

-Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.

-T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

By type, the brackets segment accounted for the maximum share of the global orthodontics market in 2016, and is projected to exhibit prominent growth rate, owing to the high applicability and demand for brackets in various orthodontic treatments. Upsurge in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders & diseases drives the growth of the orthodontics market for brackets.

In the orthodontics market, the adults segment occupied more than three-fifths share of the in 2016, highest amongst all age groups, and is anticipated to continue this trend, due to rise in prevalence of malocclusion in adults. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in the global orthodontics market in 2016.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Orthodontics Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Orthodontics Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Orthodontics Market growth.

