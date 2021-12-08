Gov. Lee Appoints Jonathan Skrmetti as Chief Legal Counsel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Jonathan Skrmetti as his chief legal counsel.

“Jonathan is a dedicated public servant and highly qualified legal professional,” said Gov. Lee. “He will bring significant experience and tremendous value to our work on behalf of Tennesseans, and I am confident he will continue to serve our state with integrity.”

Skrmetti currently serves as Tennessee’s Chief Deputy Attorney General. Previously, he was a partner at Butler Snow LLP in Memphis and served as a federal prosecutor for nearly a decade, including as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Memphis.

Skrmetti earned his J.D. at Harvard Law School and holds bachelor’s degrees from the George Washington University and the University of Oxford. Following law school, he clerked for Judge Steven Colloton of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit.

Skrmetti resides in Franklin with his wife and four children.

